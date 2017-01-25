版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-MGC Diagnostics reports Q4 loss per share $0.94

Jan 25 Mgc Diagnostics Corp

* MGC Diagnostics Corporation reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 loss per share $0.94

* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $11.5 million

* Says sales backlog was $1.5 million at end of quarter, compared to $2.6 million at end of fiscal 2015 q4

* Mgc diagnostics-non-cash charges incurred during quarter come from internal review of current, expected future financial results of underperforming assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐