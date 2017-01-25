BRIEF-MGC Diagnostics reports Q4 loss per share $0.94

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Mgc Diagnostics Corp
* MGC Diagnostics Corporation reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
* Q4 loss per share $0.94
* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $11.5 million
* Says sales backlog was $1.5 million at end of quarter, compared to $2.6 million at end of fiscal 2015 q4
* Mgc diagnostics-non-cash charges incurred during quarter come from internal review of current, expected future financial results of underperforming assets
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer