BRIEF-Varian Medical Systems reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.22

Jan 25 Varian Medical Systems Inc

* Varian Medical Systems reports results for first quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.84 to $0.90

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.75

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Sees Q2 revenue up 4 to 5 percent

* Q1 revenue $763 million versus I/B/E/S view $766.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Imaging components separation on track for end of January

* For varex imaging, we expect revenues for fiscal year 2017 to grow by 3-4 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $797.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Varian Medical Systems Inc says company ended quarter with a $3.4 billion backlog, up 2 percent from end of q1 of fiscal year 2016

* Varian Medical Systems - anticipate gaap net earnings per diluted share for second through fourth quarters of fy 2017 to be in range of $1.20 to $1.30

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.88, revenue view $3.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: