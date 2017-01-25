BRIEF-Texas Capital Bancshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.96

Jan 25 Texas Capital Bancshares Inc -

* Texas Capital Bancshares Inc announces operating results for 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.96

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income was $171.2 million for q4 of 2016, compared to $166.7 million for q3 of 2016