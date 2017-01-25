BRIEF-Ethan Allen reports Q2 earnings per share $0.38

Jan 25 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc

* Ethan Allen reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 sales $194.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $202 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc qtrly retail segment net sales of $156.3 million in quarter ended December 31, 2016 compared to $164.7 million in prior year quarter

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - total written orders for retail division declined 3.6% for Q2 of fiscal 2017 compared to prior year Q2

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - inventories of $160.4 million decreased by $1.9 million from June 30, 2016, primarily from retail service centers for quarter