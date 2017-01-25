BRIEF-Cortland Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26

Jan 25 Cortland Bancorp

* Cortland Bancorp raises quarterly cash dividend 14% to $0.08 per share; declares special year-end dividend of $0.07 per share

* Q4 earnings per share $0.26

* Cortland Bancorp - in Q4 of 2016, net income rose to $1.14 million, or $0.26 per share