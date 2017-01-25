BRIEF-Cortland Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Cortland Bancorp
* Cortland Bancorp raises quarterly cash dividend 14% to $0.08 per share; declares special year-end dividend of $0.07 per share
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Cortland Bancorp - in Q4 of 2016, net income rose to $1.14 million, or $0.26 per share
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer