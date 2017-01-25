BRIEF-Citrix Systems Q4 earnings per share $1.26

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after Fed minutes
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 25 Citrix Systems Inc :
* Citrix reports fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.61
* Q4 earnings per share $1.26
* Q4 revenue $908 million versus i/b/e/s view $900.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.93 to $0.95 excluding items
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $4.60 to $4.65 excluding items
* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.02 to $0.03
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.49 to $2.74
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $655 million to $665 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.49, revenue view $900.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $848.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.60, revenue view $3.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Pricing of a secondary public offering of 14 million shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders
* Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with Texas Capital Bank and newly assigned investment grade corporate issuer rating of "A+" from Kroll Bond Rating Agency