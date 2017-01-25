版本:
BRIEF-Citrix Systems Q4 earnings per share $1.26

Jan 25 Citrix Systems Inc :

* Citrix reports fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.61

* Q4 earnings per share $1.26

* Q4 revenue $908 million versus i/b/e/s view $900.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.93 to $0.95 excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $4.60 to $4.65 excluding items

* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.02 to $0.03

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.49 to $2.74

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $655 million to $665 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.49, revenue view $900.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $848.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.60, revenue view $3.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
