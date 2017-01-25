BRIEF-Porter Bancorp Q4 loss per share $1.07

Jan 25 Porter Bancorp Inc :

* Porter Bancorp reported 2016 net loss narrowed to $2.7 million or ($0.46) per share compared to 2015 net loss of $2.9 million or ($0.62) per share

* Q4 loss per share $1.07

* Net interest income before provision was $7.3 million for q4 of 2016 compared to $7.5 million in q3 of 2016