BRIEF-Porter Bancorp Q4 loss per share $1.07

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Porter Bancorp Inc :
* Porter Bancorp reported 2016 net loss narrowed to $2.7 million or ($0.46) per share compared to 2015 net loss of $2.9 million or ($0.62) per share
* Q4 loss per share $1.07
* Net interest income before provision was $7.3 million for q4 of 2016 compared to $7.5 million in q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: