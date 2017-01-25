BRIEF-F5 networks sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.41 to $1.44

Jan 25 F5 Networks Inc :

* F5 networks announces results for first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.44

* Q1 revenue $516 million versus I/B/E/S view $518 million

* F5 Networks Inc - for Q2 of fiscal 2017, ending March. 31st, company has set a revenue goal of $518 million to $528 million

* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.41 to $1.44

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.95 to $1.98

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.98

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.97, revenue view $523.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S