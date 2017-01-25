BRIEF-EFI reports Q4 earnings per share $0.43

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Electronics For Imaging Inc -
* EFI reports record fourth quarter, full year 2016 results
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $266.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $271.9 million
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.77 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: