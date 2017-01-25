BRIEF-EFI reports Q4 earnings per share $0.43

Jan 25 Electronics For Imaging Inc -

* EFI reports record fourth quarter, full year 2016 results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.43

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $266.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $271.9 million

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.77