BRIEF-Washington Trust reports Q4 earnings per share $0.70

Jan 25 Washington Trust

* Washington trust reports record full-year 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.70

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Washington Trust Bancorp Inc says net interest income totaled $28.6 million for q4 of 2016, up by $1.2 million from q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
