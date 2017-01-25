BRIEF-Datawatch reports Q1 loss per share $0.19

Jan 25 Datawatch Corp

* Datawatch announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.19

* Q1 revenue $8.23 million versus I/B/E/S view $8.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Datawatch corp - total bookings for first fiscal quarter of 2017 were $9.40 million, 22% increase from $7.73 million of bookings recorded in same quarter year ago