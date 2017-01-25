BRIEF-Duke realty reports Q4 core FFO per share $0.31

Jan 25 Duke Realty Corp

* Duke realty reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 core FFO per share $0.31

* Q4 FFO per share $0.29

* Sees fy 2017 core FFO per share $1.21 to $1.27

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

