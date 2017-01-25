版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Guaranty Bancorp Q4 oper EPS $0.34

Jan 25 Guaranty Bancorp

* Guaranty Bancorp announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter financial results

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Guaranty Bancorp says net interest income increased $8.0 million in q4 2016

* Net interest margin was 3.58% for q4 2016, compared to 3.66% in q3 2016 and 3.58% in q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐