BRIEF-Guaranty Bancorp Q4 oper EPS $0.34

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Guaranty Bancorp
* Guaranty Bancorp announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter financial results
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Guaranty Bancorp says net interest income increased $8.0 million in q4 2016
* Net interest margin was 3.58% for q4 2016, compared to 3.66% in q3 2016 and 3.58% in q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: