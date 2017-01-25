BRIEF-TriState Capital reports Q4 earnings per share $0.27

Jan 25 TriState Capital Holdings Inc -

* TriState Capital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 24.5 percent to $33.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Says net interest income grew to $19.5 million in Q4 of 2016, increasing 10.8% from $17.6 million in Q4 of 2015