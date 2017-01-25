BRIEF-Seneca Foods reports Q3 earnings per share $0.82

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 Seneca Foods Corp
* Seneca Foods reports a sales increase of 0.8% or $7.9 million and net earnings of $14.3 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.82
* Seneca Foods Corp - net sales for Q3 ended December 31, 2016 decreased from Q3 ended December 26, 2015 by 14.5%, or $62.5 million to $369.7 million.
* Seneca Foods Corp- "Sales decrease is mostly a timing difference attributable to a change in contract terms for green giant" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble