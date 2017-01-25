BRIEF-Seneca Foods reports Q3 earnings per share $0.82

Jan 25 Seneca Foods Corp

* Seneca Foods reports a sales increase of 0.8% or $7.9 million and net earnings of $14.3 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.82

* Seneca Foods Corp - net sales for Q3 ended December 31, 2016 decreased from Q3 ended December 26, 2015 by 14.5%, or $62.5 million to $369.7 million.

* Seneca Foods Corp- "Sales decrease is mostly a timing difference attributable to a change in contract terms for green giant" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: