BRIEF-Hexcel reports Q4 earnings per share $0.64

Jan 25 Hexcel Corp -

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.72, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hexcel reports strong fourth quarter and another record year

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.64 to $2.76

* Q4 earnings per share $0.64

* Sees fy 2017 sales $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion

* Q4 sales $483.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $497.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: