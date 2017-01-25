BRIEF-Crown Castle reports Q4 and full year 2016 results

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Crown Castle International Corp -
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, raises outlook for full year 2017
* Sees fy 2017 total gaap site rental revenues $3,468 million - $3,498 million
* Qtrly AFFO $406 million
* Sees Q1 site rental revenues $851 million to $856 million
* Sees Q1 AFFO in range of $440 million to $445 million
* Sees fy 2017 affo $1,801 million to $ 1,831 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: