BRIEF-Crown Castle reports Q4 and full year 2016 results

Jan 25 Crown Castle International Corp -

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, raises outlook for full year 2017

* Sees fy 2017 total gaap site rental revenues $3,468 million - $3,498 million

* Qtrly AFFO $406 million

* Sees Q1 site rental revenues $851 million to $856 million

* Sees Q1 AFFO in range of $440 million to $445 million

* Sees fy 2017 affo $1,801 million to $ 1,831 million