BRIEF-Chemical Financial Corporation reports Q4 EPS $0.66

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Chemical Financial Corp -
* Chemical Financial Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.66
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.70 excluding items
* Net interest income was $132.4 million in Q4 of 2016, $35.6 million, or 36.8%, higher than Q3 of 2016
* Net interest margin was 3.48% in Q4 of 2016, compared to 3.49% in Q3 of 2016
