BRIEF-Shore Bancshares Q4 earnings per share $0.20

Jan 25 Shore Bancshares Inc :

* Says net interest income was $10.0 million for Q4 of 2016, compared to $9.7 million for q3 of 2016

* Shore Bancshares reports 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
