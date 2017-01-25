BRIEF-Shore Bancshares Q4 earnings per share $0.20

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Shore Bancshares Inc :
* Says net interest income was $10.0 million for Q4 of 2016, compared to $9.7 million for q3 of 2016
* Shore Bancshares reports 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: