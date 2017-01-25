版本:
2017年 1月 26日

BRIEF-Umpqua Q4 earnings per share $0.31

Jan 25 Umpqua Holdings Corp :

* Umpqua reports quarterly and annual results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.27

* Qtrly net interest income decreased by $2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
