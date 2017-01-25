BRIEF-Quantum Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.02

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Quantum Corp -
* Seees Q4 total revenue of $120 million to $125 million
* Quantum Corporation reports fiscal third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 revenue $133.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $133 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 gaap loss per share of $0.01 and non-gaap earnings per share of $0.00
* Sees 2017 total revenue of $505 million to $510 million, an increase over its initial guidance
* Sees 2017 total revenue of $505 million to $510 million, an increase over its initial guidance

* Sees 2017 gaap earnings per share of $0.01 to $0.02 and non-gaap earnings per share of $0.04 to $0.05, respectively
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer