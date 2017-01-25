BRIEF-Hexcel Q4 earnings per share $0.64

Jan 25 Hexcel Corp :

* Hexcel reports strong fourth quarter and another record year

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.64 to $2.76

* Q4 earnings per share $0.64

* Sees FY 2017 sales $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion

* Sees 2017 free cash flow more than $100 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hexcel Corp - 2017 outlook unchanged

* Sees accrual basis capital expenditures of $270 to $290 million in 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.72, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: