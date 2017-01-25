BRIEF-Core Lab reports Q4 earnings per share $0.35

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Core Laboratories Nv -
* Core Lab reports fourth quarter 2016 results:
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 revenue $150 million
* Sees Q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $145.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly ex-items eps of $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: