BRIEF-Core Lab reports Q4 earnings per share $0.35

Jan 25 Core Laboratories Nv -

* Core Lab reports fourth quarter 2016 results:

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 revenue $150 million

* Sees Q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $145.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly ex-items eps of $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: