BRIEF-Smithfield foods announces pricing of senior notes offering

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Smithfield Foods Inc -
* Smithfield Foods announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Company priced $400 million aggregate principal amount of 2.700% senior notes due 2020
* Priced $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.350% senior notes due 2022
* Priced $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.250% senior notes due 2027
* Intends to use net proceeds from proposed notes offering, together with cash on hand and borrowings under its credit facilities
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer