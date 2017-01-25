BRIEF-Virtus Investment Partners announces proposed public offerings of common stock

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Virtus Investment Partners Inc
* Virtus Investment Partners announces proposed public offerings of common stock and mandatory convertible preferred stock in connection with pending acquisition of ridgeworth investments
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc - commencing concurrent underwritten public offerings of $100 million of common stock
* Virtus Investment Partners - intends to use net proceeds from offerings to finance acquisition of ridgeworth investments, pay related fees and expenses
* Virtus Investment Partners - also commencing offering $100 million of mandatory convertible preferred stock with a liquidation preference of $100 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: