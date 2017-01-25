BRIEF-Xilinx reports Q3 earnings per share $0.52

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Xilinx Inc -
* Xilinx announces third quarter 2017 results; fifth consecutive quarter of revenue growth; eps: $0.52
* Q3 earnings per share $0.52
* Q3 sales $586 million versus I/B/E/S view $579.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2017 sales $590 million to $620 million
* Says Q4 gross margin is expected to be approximately 68-70%
* For March quarter fiscal 2017 sales are expected to be in range of $590 million-$620 million
* For March quarter fiscal 2017 sales are expected to be in range of $590 million-$620 million
* Q4 revenue view $606.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer