BRIEF-Xilinx reports Q3 earnings per share $0.52

Jan 25 Xilinx Inc -

* Xilinx announces third quarter 2017 results; fifth consecutive quarter of revenue growth; eps: $0.52

* Q3 sales $586 million versus I/B/E/S view $579.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 sales $590 million to $620 million

* Says Q4 gross margin is expected to be approximately 68-70%

* Q4 revenue view $606.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S