BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings releases regular weekly NAV as of Jan. 24

Jan 25 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd

* Releases regular weekly net asset value as of 24 January 2017

* PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 24 January 2017 was USD 18.36.

