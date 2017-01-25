版本:
2017年 1月 26日

BRIEF-Drive Capital acquired C$1 mln convertible debenture of Hemostemix

Jan 25 Hemostemix Inc

* Acquisition and disposition of securities of Hemostemix inc.

* Hemostemix inc - Drive Capital Corp an entity controlled by Jed M. Wood, acquired a c$1 million convertible debenture of co at price of c$0.16 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
