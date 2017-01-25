BRIEF-United Rentals to acquire NES Rentals

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc :
* United Rentals to acquire NES Rentals
* United Rentals Inc - deal for $965 million
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
* United Rentals Inc - board of directors of United Rentals and Diamond Castle Holdings Llc, majority owner of NES, unanimously approved agreement
* United Rentals Inc - plans to update its 2017 financial outlook to reflect combined operations upon completion of transaction
* United Rentals Inc - transaction is not conditioned on financing
* United Rentals-expects to use combination of cash, existing capacity under its ABL facility, and issued term debt to fund transaction and related expenses
* United Rentals - deal is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow generation for full year 2017
* United Rentals Inc - return on invested capital is expected to exceed cost of capital within 18 months of deal closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: