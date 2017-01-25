BRIEF-United Rentals to acquire NES Rentals

Jan 25 United Rentals Inc :

* United Rentals to acquire NES Rentals

* United Rentals Inc - deal for $965 million

* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies

* United Rentals Inc - board of directors of United Rentals and Diamond Castle Holdings Llc, majority owner of NES, unanimously approved agreement

* United Rentals Inc - plans to update its 2017 financial outlook to reflect combined operations upon completion of transaction

* United Rentals Inc - transaction is not conditioned on financing

* United Rentals-expects to use combination of cash, existing capacity under its ABL facility, and issued term debt to fund transaction and related expenses

* United Rentals - deal is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow generation for full year 2017

* United Rentals - return on invested capital is expected to exceed cost of capital within 18 months of deal closing