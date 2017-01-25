BRIEF-Capstead Mortgage Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.14

Jan 25 Capstead Mortgage Corp :

* Capstead Mortgage Corporation announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly book value decreased by 1.4pct

* Capstead Mortgage Corp - for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016, net interest margins of $20.9 million compared to $21.4 million for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: