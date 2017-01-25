版本:
BRIEF-Summit State Bank reports Q4 earnings per share $0.25

Jan 25 Summit State Bank :

* Summit state bank reports net income for 2016 and declaration of dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
