BRIEF-People's Utah Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.36

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 People's Utah Bancorp
* People's Utah Bancorp reports year-end 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend
* Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* People's Utah Bancorp says net interest income for Q4 of 2016 increased $0.7 million compared to Q3 of 2016
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer