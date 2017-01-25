BRIEF-Live Oak Bancshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.16

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Live Oak Bancshares Inc :
* Live Oak Bancshares Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.16
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Live oak bancshares inc says net interest income for Q4 of 2016 increased to $12.4 million compared to $8.5 million for Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: