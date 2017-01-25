版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-Pluristem announces closing of bought offering and underwriter's exercise in full of over-allotment option

Jan 25 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc :

* Pluristem announces closing of bought offering and underwriter's exercise in full of over-allotment option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
