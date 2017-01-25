版本:
BRIEF-Brookline Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.19

Jan 25 Brookline Bancorp Inc -

* Net interest income decreased $0.5 million to $51.9 million during q4 of 2016 from quarter ended september 30, 2016

* Brookline Bancorp announces fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest margin decreased 8 basis points to 340 basis points for three months ended december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
