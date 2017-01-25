BRIEF-Brookline Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.19

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Brookline Bancorp Inc -
* Net interest income decreased $0.5 million to $51.9 million during q4 of 2016 from quarter ended september 30, 2016
* Brookline Bancorp announces fourth quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest margin decreased 8 basis points to 340 basis points for three months ended december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: