BRIEF-BancorpSouth reports Q4 earnings per share $0.40

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 Bancorpsouth Inc :
* BancorpSouth announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results; declares quarterly dividend
* Q4 earnings per share $0.40
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.33 excluding items
* Net interest revenue was $115.4 million for q4 of 2016, an increase of 3.7 percent from $111.2 million for Q4 of 2015
* Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.46 percent for Q4 of 2016 compared to 3.58 percent for q4 of 2015
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble