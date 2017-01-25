BRIEF-Cathay General Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.60

Jan 25 Cathay General Bancorp :

* Cathay General Bancorp announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.60

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income before provision for credit losses increased to $109.9 million compared to $99.4 million last year

* Cathay general bancorp- net interest margin was 3.36pct for Q4 of 2016 compared to 3.30pct for Q4 of 2015