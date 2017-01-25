BRIEF-Cathay General Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.60

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 Cathay General Bancorp :
* Cathay General Bancorp announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.60
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income before provision for credit losses increased to $109.9 million compared to $99.4 million last year
* Cathay general bancorp- net interest margin was 3.36pct for Q4 of 2016 compared to 3.30pct for Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble