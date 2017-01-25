版本:
BRIEF-Asbury automotive group announces departure of Keith Style as CFO

Jan 25 Asbury Automotive Group Inc :

* Asbury Automotive Group announces departure of Keith Style as CFO

* Asbury Automotive Group says Keith Style provided notice of his intention to resign from position of senior vice president and CFO effective March 7, 2017

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - William Stax was appointed interim CFO effective March 8, 2017 while company conducts a search for new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
