BRIEF-Asbury automotive group announces departure of Keith Style as CFO

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 Asbury Automotive Group Inc :
* Asbury Automotive Group announces departure of Keith Style as CFO
* Asbury Automotive Group says Keith Style provided notice of his intention to resign from position of senior vice president and CFO effective March 7, 2017
* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - William Stax was appointed interim CFO effective March 8, 2017 while company conducts a search for new CFO
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble