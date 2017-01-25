版本:
BRIEF-Illinois power generating company's reorganization plan confirmed

Jan 25 Dynegy Inc -

* Illinois power generating company's reorganization plan confirmed

* United States bankruptcy court for southern district of Texas, Houston division, confirmed Genco chapter 11 plan of reorganization

* "Confirmation clears way for Genco to emerge from chapter 11 and complete its financial restructuring, likely within next few weeks" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
