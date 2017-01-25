BRIEF-Illinois power generating company's reorganization plan confirmed

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Dynegy Inc -
* Illinois power generating company's reorganization plan confirmed
* United States bankruptcy court for southern district of Texas, Houston division, confirmed Genco chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* "Confirmation clears way for Genco to emerge from chapter 11 and complete its financial restructuring, likely within next few weeks"
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer