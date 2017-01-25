BRIEF-Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania
* Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania - Univest Bank And Trust Co. - reports fourth quarter and year end results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Says net interest income increased $10.7 million to $34.2 million for q4 of 2016 from same period in 2015
* Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania - board voted to terminate corporation's shareholder rights plan, adopted in Sept 2011, effective Jan 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: