BRIEF-Briggs & Stratton Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Briggs & Stratton Corp -
* Briggs & Stratton Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 sales $428 million versus I/B/E/S view $416.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.86 billion to $1.9 billion
* Briggs & Stratton Corp sees FY 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be $70 million to $80 million
* Briggs & Stratton Corp says 2017 net income is expected to be in a range of $57 million to $64 million or $1.31 to $1.46 per diluted share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capital expenditures are expected to be $70 million to $80 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: