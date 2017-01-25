BRIEF-Altagas to acquire WGL Holdings in C$8.4 bln deal

Jan 25 Altagas Ltd

* To acquire WGL Holdings Inc in C$8.4 billion transaction

* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share

* Will relocate headquarters of its U.S. power business to WGL Holdings Inc's service region

* Says upon closing of acquisition, Altagas Ltd will have approximately c$22 billion of high quality, low risk, long-lived assets

* Altagas Ltd says boards of directors of Altagas and WGL have unanimously approved transaction, which is expected to close by end of Q2 of 2018

* Altagas Ltd - transaction represents a total enterprise value of c$8.4 billion, including assumption of approximately c$2.4 billion of debt

* Altagas - EPS accretion of about 7-9 percent with normalized funds ffo accretion of over 20 percent in first full year of operations after deal

* Altagas ltd - target of 8-10 percent annual dividend growth through 2021, while reducing altagas ltd.'s dividend payout ratios

* Altagas ltd - transaction is not subject to any financing contingency and altagas has a fully committed US$4.95 billion bridge financing facility for deal

* Altagas ltd - permanent financing of deal expected to be achieved through approximate $400 million private placement of subscription receipts to omers

* Altagas - transaction is expected to result, on average, in 8-10 percent accretion to eps, and normalized ffops accretion of 15-20 percent through 2021