BRIEF-Altagas to acquire WGL Holdings in C$8.4 bln deal

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 Altagas Ltd
* To acquire WGL Holdings Inc in C$8.4 billion transaction
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share
* Will relocate headquarters of its U.S. power business to WGL Holdings Inc's service region
* Says upon closing of acquisition, Altagas Ltd will have approximately c$22 billion of high quality, low risk, long-lived assets
* Altagas Ltd says boards of directors of Altagas and WGL have unanimously approved transaction, which is expected to close by end of Q2 of 2018
* Altagas Ltd - transaction represents a total enterprise value of c$8.4 billion, including assumption of approximately c$2.4 billion of debt
* Altagas - EPS accretion of about 7-9 percent with normalized funds ffo accretion of over 20 percent in first full year of operations after deal
* Altagas ltd - target of 8-10 percent annual dividend growth through 2021, while reducing altagas ltd.'s dividend payout ratios
* Altagas ltd - transaction is not subject to any financing contingency and altagas has a fully committed US$4.95 billion bridge financing facility for deal
* Altagas ltd - permanent financing of deal expected to be achieved through approximate $400 million private placement of subscription receipts to omers
* Altagas - transaction is expected to result, on average, in 8-10 percent accretion to eps, and normalized ffops accretion of 15-20 percent through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble