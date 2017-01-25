BRIEF-Altagas Ltd announces $2.5 billion subscription receipt offering

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Altagas Ltd -
* Altagas Ltd announces $2.5 billion subscription receipt offering comprised of $2.1 billion bought deal and $400 million private placement
* Says to issue 67.8 million subscription receipts, on a bought deal basis, at an issue price of $31.00 per subscription receipt
* Net proceeds from public offering, private placement will be used to partially finance $8.4 billion acquisition of WGL holdings
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer