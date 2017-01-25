版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 06:11 BJT

BRIEF-Chevron names Michael Wirth vice chairman

Jan 25 Chevron Corp

* Chevron names Michael K. Wirth vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
