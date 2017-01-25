BRIEF-ENTELLUS MEDICAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

Jan 25 Entellus Medical Inc

* ENTELLUS MEDICAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* HAS COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $60.0 MILLION OF SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR WORKING CAPITAL PURPOSES, WHICH MAY INCLUDE REPAYMENTS ON ITS CREDIT FACILITY