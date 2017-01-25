BRIEF-Astoria Financial Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.14

Jan 25 Astoria Financial Corp -

* Astoria Financial Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year earnings per common share of $0.14 and $0.62, respectively

* Q4 earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Astoria Financial Corp says net interest income for quarter ended December 31, 2016 totaled $81.6 million compared to $83.6 million for previous quarter

* Says declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share

* Net interest margin for quarter ended dec 31, 2016 was 2.37%, down slightly from 2.39% for both previous and year ago quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: