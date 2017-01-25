BRIEF-Alamos Gold announces US$250 million bought deal financing

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 Alamos Gold Inc -
* Alamos Gold announces US$250 million bought deal financing
* Underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 31.5 million common shares of company at a price of US$7.95 per common share
* Says intends on using net proceeds of offering and existing cash to repay all of its outstanding $315 million senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
* Nokia - Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble