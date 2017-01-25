版本:
BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.25

Jan 25 Horizon Bancorp -

* Horizon Bancorp announces record 2016 net income

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.38 excluding items

* Quarterly net interest income $20.9 million versus $24.4 million in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
