BRIEF-United Security Bancshares Q4 EPS $0.09

Jan 25 United Security Bancshares

* United security Bancshares reports 2016 net income of $7.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* United security Bancshares - Qtrly net interest income increased to $7.4 million, compared to $6.7 million for quarter ended December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
