2017年 1月 26日

BRIEF-Sunshine Bancorp reports $514,000 loss for Q4

Jan 25 Sunshine Bancorp Inc

* Sunshine Bancorp reports 2016 results; total assets approach $1 billion

* Says company recognized a $514,000 loss for Q4 of 2016 and a $43,000 loss for year ended December 31, 2016

* Net interest income for q4 2016 was $6.7 million compared to $4.3 million in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
