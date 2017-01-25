BRIEF-Sunshine Bancorp reports $514,000 loss for Q4

Canadian insurer Manulife names Roy Gori CEO
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, said on Thursday that Roy Gori would replace Donald Guloien as chief executive officer.
Jan 25 Sunshine Bancorp Inc
* Sunshine Bancorp reports 2016 results; total assets approach $1 billion
* Says company recognized a $514,000 loss for Q4 of 2016 and a $43,000 loss for year ended December 31, 2016
Net interest income for q4 2016 was $6.7 million compared to $4.3 million in Q3 of 2016
Nokia And Frontier Communications deploy G.Fast Technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble